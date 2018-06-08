Udeogaranya hails recognition of June 12 as public holiday

By Ebun Sessou

LAGOS—CHIEF Charles Udo Udeogaranya, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated those who over the years, have consistently demanded that June 12 be made Nigeria’s democracy day.

The APC presidential aspirant said it is a thing of joy for Buhari to have acceded to this request .

“I believe in respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due and in my humble opinion, MKO deserves great national honors, even in sports by naming the National Stadium in Abuja after him. After all, he was honored as the pillar of sports in Africa.

“However, it is very important to underscore the fact that democracy as a system of government must be able to produce a government in its full cycle, having been defined as government of the people.

“I am of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari and his noble consultation team need to explain to Nigerians factually, which government emanated from the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“And if the June 12, 1993 presidential election electoral process of free and fair was adjudged to be the reason for the honour, shouldn’t the honour go to the conductor of that election, in this context, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida?”

According to Udeogaranya, “President Muhammadu Buhari and his consultation team need to explain to us, if it is still necessary, why we should continue to recite a national anthem that proclaims “That the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain,” if what they laboured for us has nothing to do with giving us democracy in its full ramification.”