U.S.-based student-athlete says she aims to represent Nigeria soon

Lagos – Mercy Abire, a long jumper, who is currently a student-athlete at the Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma, U.S, says her ultimate goal is to represent her country, Nigeria, soon.



Abire made the assertion while speaking on Friday from her U.S.-base on her sport career and education.

She said that though she struggled hard due to lack of a coach at first, but that she was back on her feet and aimed to represent the country soon.

“Before I left for the U.S., it was a struggle going to school far from where I trained, I failed many times but I never had it in mind to give up because I knew I am special and talented.

“Getting to the States; I also struggled, I had no long jump coach but still I had faith that with God, family and the support of some coaches in Nigeria, I will succeed.

“Although this year started on a rough note due to sickness, I had to start my season with a 5.70m but I strongly believe that I am going to end the season with a bigger one.

“I’m trusting God, the process and my coach, Bobby Carter, because he is the breakthrough I need and hoping that sometime soon I will represent Nigeria,’’ she said.

On April 29, Abire shattered her school’s record with a Personal Best (PB) of 6.43m in the Long Jump and 13.03m in the Triple Jump.

On May 11, the 21-year-old also leapt to a PB of 6.50m in Long Jump at Tulsa, Oklahoma.

However, Olalekan Soetan, an Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) statistician, said that Abire was beginning to live up to expectations.

He said that he was impressed with her consistent jumps of over 6m this season, saying that “it can only mean that she has got things right,’’ he said. (NAN)