Tunde, Wunmi Obe postpones ‘Bella Night’ celebration to honour Late Wale Aboderin

The power couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe have postponed their ‘Bella Night’ celebration event to honour their recently demised brother and in-law, Mr Wale Aboderin.

You will recall that Mr Wale Aboderin until his demise was the chairman of Punch Newspapers and was an elder brother to Wunmi Obe.

Tuesday, 26th of June has been slated to witness the celebration of 30 years of T.W.O as well as Tunde and Wunmi Obe’s wedding anniversary but the demise of Mr Wale Aboderin has forced the couple to postpone.

The celebration was intended to run for weeks with the grand finale happening on August 26 when Tunde Obe will be having his 50th birthday celebration. The organizing committee had been putting final touches to these series of event since March, 2018.

The committee have revealed that the event will still hold but at a later date which will be communicated to all.