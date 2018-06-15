TUC urges Nigerians to imbibe principles of June 12, Ramadan

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

TRADE Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday, said Nigerians needed to learn a lot from the principles of June 12, 1993 presidential election and Ramadan, urging them to be patriotic and allow the cardinal principles of their respective religions reflect in all their dealings.

TUC in a statement by its President, Bobboi Kaigama and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozidi, said the two major events of the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day and special awards given to major actors in the struggles as well as the end of Ramadan with Eid-el-Fitri celebration this week, were symbolic and could determine the nation’s future as a country.

According to the statement, “Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, a man loved and voted for in a keenly contested presidential election held 1993 was honoured this week. Islam was his belief but he was also making donations to churches. He was a detribalized Nigerian.

“The whole country was his constituency. He gave his all and even died in the process. The investiture held during the week was well attended. It was a good one by the Federal Government.

“We identify with that in full force. Nigeria is a nation loved by God. In fact, we could say God is a Nigerian when you consider the crises we have gone through.

End of Ramadan

While commending Muslims faithful in Nigeria and all over the world for a successful Ramadan, TUC said: “We must embrace the lessons of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices, piety and self denial. The deficiencies of these virtues are the fundamental reasons why countries we were at par with in the 1970s have all left us behind.

“The time to look beyond all artificial social, political and economic divisions including ethnic and religious differences in society is now. All faithful must abide strictly with the teachings of the Koran and Prophet Mohammed.”