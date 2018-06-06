Tsav cautions NASS against interfering in Offa robbery investigation

Former Lagos Commissioner of Police Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has cautioned the National Assembly against interfering in the ongoing investigation into the Offa Robbery case.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday and made available to the Newsmen in Makurdi.

Tsav warned those concerned to stop meddling into the case, so the police would be able to do a thorough job.

He said the attempt by the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari was not only childish but may bother on an act of felony.

“The Police are doing a great job and I want to appeal to the relevant authorities to allow them to do their investigative job discreetly to its logical conclusion without undue interference.

“The threat to impeach Buhari is childish and an attempt to compound felony,” he said.

Tsav who is the immediate past Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) equally advised the police against overzealousness while briefing the press.

“I, however, want to appeal to the police to be professional in their investigation and to show no bias or overzealousness.

“It is wrong to interrogate a suspect publicly and before a camera. It is also wrong to allow pressmen to interrogate suspects.

“This amounts to trial by the press which may pollute the mind of any Judge before whom the suspects may be arraigned for trial,” he said.