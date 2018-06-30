Truecaller reintroduces †app to over 100 million subcribers

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to ease anticipated feedback, Truecaller has reintroduced ‘Who Viewed Your Profile’ (WVYP) feature’ for its over 100 million active subscribers daily.

In a statement, the Infotech giant said:” the application is designed in a way users will receive notification when another user has viewed their profile using Truecaller app but someone simply searching for another person won’t trigger a WVMP notification. They need to tap on the profile. Depending on the user’s privacy settings, contact information such as phone number or additional information, a user may have added could be hidden. Users will still have to send a Contact Request for their details.”

Adding that users can control who views information on their own profile by going to the ‘Privacy center’ in the Settings of their Truecaller app. “When a user becomes a Pro subscriber, they can toggle on or off Private mode, which means that the other user will not be notified that you have looked at their profile.”

The comany however disclosed that the notification is a first of many new Pro features that the company will be releasing.”With over 100 million daily active users, and a growing number of Truecaller Pro subscribers, the company will be introducing more features that are user friendly soon”.