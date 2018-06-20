Trophy lager revs up support for Super Eagles

Trophy, a popular lager on the stable of International Breweries has launched a campaign, ‘RaiseATrophy’, aimed at supporting Nigeria’s national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup holding in Russia.

Speaking on the thrust of the campaign, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Arne Rust, noted that, “the RaiseATrophy campaign is a demonstration of the fact that Trophy lager believes in Nigeria and the affirmation that the country can brave the odds to bring home the ‘Trophy’. This campaign is also consistent with our brand’s position as primus inter pares, pride of the west and widely accepted as the Honourable beer that’s deeply rooted in the region’s socio-cultural values, and loved by consumers because of its quality.”

As part of activities driving the campaign, Trophy lager unveiled the biggest world cup trophy monument at the National Stadium in Lagos on the 14th of June 2018. The monument was built with Trophy cans, it is a spectacular edifice that catches the attention of sport loving Nigerians.