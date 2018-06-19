Troops arrest 2 members of notorious militia gang in Benue

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army, Tuesday, said two members of a notorious militia gang terrorising Benue State and environs have been picked up in their hideout.



The militia gang members, according to the Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, were arrested by troops of 72 and 93 Battalions.

The statement explained that the arrest of the militia gang members, who were ‘”terrorising

residents of Katsina Ala in Benue State and its environs following a tip off.”

Items recovered from them, the statement said, included one locally made gun, one pistol, seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

” Preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a notorious militia gang led by one Mr Gana who is now at large.

” Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang including their leader, “it said.

Meanwhile, the statement advised the public” to report any suspicious activities in their areas to the law enforcement agents.”