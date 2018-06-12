Traditional rulers, other stakeholders endorse public service reforms in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—TRADITIONAL rulers and relevant stakeholders in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have endorsed the public service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson aimed at sanitizing the service for effective delivery.

This is just as the caretaker chairman of Yenagoa council, Oboku Oforji said that the ongoing reforms in the state had saved the council over N1 billion in wages from 2016 till date.

Stakeholders from the council at a town hall meeting held in Yenagoa were unanimous in their support for the reforms, noting that it was necessary in view of the massive corruption, irregularities and other unwholesome practices that have bedevilled the state public service for many years.

The meeting organised by the state Ministry of Information and Orientation which is billed to hold in all the local government headquarters of the state is to sensitise indigenes of the state on the working and gains of the ongoing reforms by the state government.

Speaking at the event, the Ibedaowei of Gbarain Kingdom, HRM King Funpere Akah, lauded the governor for the reforms.