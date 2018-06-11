Traditional ruler applauds Help Keep Clean Foundation effort in Abia

By Chris Onuoha

The paramount ruler of Omoba Kingdom in Isialangwa South Local Government area of Abia State, His Royal Highness Eze Nwakanma Nwankpa has applauded the Hand washing sensitization campaign carried out in the state by HELP KEEP CLEAN Foundation. Eze Nwakanma was full of praises to the President of the foundation, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma for selflessly embarking on such humanitarian exercise carried out in over 10 public primary schools in the State. ‎

He made this remark when the team paid him a courtesy visit following the conclusion of the enlightenment campaign aimed at educating the children on the essence of cleanliness and healthy lifestyle through proper washing of their hands with soap and water.

In his words, “I am very happy and proud you my daughter and your team for coming back to your state to kick start this very important hygienic exercise. My community and the schools benefited from this exercise as well as other communities in different parts of Abia state. God will continue to bless you and give you strength to keep up with this good work of charity while I make sure that it is sustained,” Eze Nwaknma said.

The 3-day hand washing sensitization campaign embarked by Help Keep Clean Foundation was carried out in over 10 primary schools. Buckets, water tap drums, tissue papers, soaps, baskets and other hand washing materials were distributed to the schools. About 8000 school pupils received an illustrated hand washing book authored by the Abia born ex- Beauty queen who spearheaded the project in different parts of the state.

Some projects carried recently by Help Keep Clean Foundation has attracted attention with several accolades to their credit. The latest is the award nomination as African Icon Most Proactive Health NGO Of the year.