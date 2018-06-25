Total shareholders seek costs curtailing measures

Okay N5.7bn dividend

By Peter Egwuatu

SHAREHOLDERS of Total Nigeria Plc have asked its Board of Directors to adopt measures that will curtail rising cost of operations, even as the company’s finance income recorded a boost for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.

The shareholders also commended the Board for declaring a total of N5.7 billion dividend despite the decline in revenue occasioned by both economic and security challenges experienced in the year under review.

The shareholders berated the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC involvement in the importation of fuel, saying the government agency should allow the private operators to be involved in the importation of fuel.

The National Chairman, Constance Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Shehu Mallam Mikail, said: “How can the NNPC be a regulator as well as an operator? The monopoly practice in the importation of fuel is not helping the petroleum industry to grow as government still pay heavy subsidy indirectly without letting the public to know. This act is really affecting the performance of marketing companies in the country. The industry is supposed to be market determined, while the NNPC should concentrate in regulation and control.”

While addressing shareholders at the AGM, Chairman, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said: “2017 was arduous year for your company and our nation. Security remained a major concern as the activities of Boko Haram in the North Eastern part of the Nigeria occurred sporadically. Kidnapping and armed robberies appeared to be on the rise. Several of our stations and warehouses were burgled and in some cases robbed. All these impacted negatively in our performance.”

He further explained that the high financial costs experienced during the period were due to increase in bank lending rates and reduction of credit terms for Premium Motor Spirit, PMS purchases.