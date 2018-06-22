Tony Nwulu meets EU parliament, attracts huge investment to Imo State

By Chris Onuoha

Federal lawmaker and progenitor of “Not Too Young To Run” Act in the Federal House of Representative, Hon Tony Nwulu, just back from an official work visit to European Union Parliament yesterday disclosed that he has secured in place a mechanism that will lead to massive and huge inflow of direct investment from Europe to Imo State and Nigeria in general.

The Imo State born lawmaker who represents Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency and a leading Governorship aspirant in the 2019 General election in Imo State was in Brussels, Belgium on the invitation of the European Union Parliament. His vibrant drive and visionary mandate took a new dimension as a leader of delegation to the European Union Parliament to consolidate an undeniable investment in democracy for Nigeria. He was received by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. katil Karlsen at the EU Parliament headquarters in Brussels.

Speaking to media at the heels of his return, he stated, “It was a very successful outing to the EU parliament in Brussels with my team. In a pre-session meeting with Amb. karlsen, my efforts was lauded, commended and recognised by him, especially in the areas of entrenching equitable representation of youths in mainstream politics.

Also, in recognition of my commitments in the transformation of the global world and as the champion of the “Not too young to run act”, the popular youth friendly act was also deliberated at the floor of the United Nation Congress through my international influence and effort,” says Nwulu.

However, the Nigeria delegation led by Hon. Tony Nwulu attended a deliberation which was hosted by the Democracy Support and Election Coordination Group of EU Parliament, which focused on undeniable investment in democracy, election observation missions and the ever changing political environment. The Parliament was impressed with the signing into law of the “Not Too Young To Run Act”, a bill initiated by Nwulu on the floor of the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The lawmaker took advantage of the thumps up from the EU members for the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Act and engaged some European countries on the need to invest in Imo State, South East Nigeria where he has been endorsed by thousands of youths to take over the mantle of leadership of the State in 2019.

Leading the gesture, Spain expressed its resolve to be a viable development partner with Nwulu’s Imo State. This was disclosed to the governorship hopeful by Mr. Santiago Fisas Ayxela, a member of the European Parliament after extensive talks and deliberations. Another member of the EU Parliament, Mr. Gerrad Quille who received Hon Nwulu in Brussels, Belgium engaged in mutual discussions with the Governorship aspirant on the need to strengthen youth mainstreaming in Politics and expressed his readiness to go into viable development partnership.

The Head Slovenia Investment Council and member EU Parliament Mrs Romana Tomc also assured Nwulu of Slovenia’s readiness to collaborate with Imo State in the area of enhancing Youth capacity. And also, the need to make Imo State an economic hub came from Mrs Maria Arena, another member of the EU Parliament and Head Belgium International Trade Council. This is expected to translate in making Imo State an economic boom by the time Nwulu is elected at the polls to take over the governance of Imo State in 2019.

Meantime, reactions have however trailed Hon Nwulu’s initiative as many Imolites at home and in Diaspora have applauded the 39 year old lawmaker for considering the development of the State a top priority. An observer posted on social media “That’s what digital governance is all about. We need this generational shift from analogue to digital. We in the Mezie Imo Movement remain resolute in our commitment.”