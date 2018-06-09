Tonto Dikeh condemns man who broke Efe’s album

*Campaigns against cyber bully

By Iyabo Aina

It’s no longer news that reports went viral online during the week about a man who destroyed the compact disk (CD) album of ex- BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe.

But what’s news now is that popular actress Tonto Dikeh has frowned at the action, as she has shared her views on the viral video.

In an Instagram post, Tonto wrote:”This is the most hurtful thing you can do to an entertainer or a human being. You all don’t know the sacrifices we make for you all. I’m in pains and in tears over this video. Not everyone is strong enough, stay strong Efe, it can only get better.’

She also added:”May the heavens be provoked for your sake and bless you beyond our imagination.”