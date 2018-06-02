Tiwa Savage bares bum in ripped bump shorts

Tiwa Savage has without doubt become one of the hottest trenders in the entertainment industry. She’s really living up to her title of Africa’s number one bad girl.

The mother of one recently bared her bum in ripped bump shorts, while performing at a musical concert at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom that had over 20,000 fans in attendance.

The shorts a ‘black ragged mad’ vintage which costs about 90$ is similar to what Beyonce wore for her Coachella performance and it has had Nigerians questioning Tiwa’s sanity and reason for wearing such and why she constantly wants to live in Beyonce’s shadows.

The 38 year old Mavin records songstress was also seen on stage with Wizkid who has been rumoured to be dating her.

Since the pictures of her bum in ripped jeans emerged, Tiwa Savage has been attached by social media users who believe she threw caution to the wind.

Recall that Tiwa Savage is not a new face in the league of seductive performances in Africa by female singers.