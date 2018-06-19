Tinubu fire up Fayemi’s campaign

Senator Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Ekiti as a state where change is necessary.

At the launch of the mega rally of APC’s governorship candidate, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Tinubu said Ekiti would join the progressives after the change.

“Your PVC is your red card. Use your PVC to give PDP a red card on July 14,’’ Tinubu advised the crowd.

Former Edo state governor, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, who spoke after Tinubu narrated how his plane was grounded and prevented from travelling from Benin to Ekiti in 2014 to campaign for Fayemi.

The APC National Chairman candidates said that the injustice meted on him in 2014 was a play of dictatorship of the past administration,

He urged Ekiti people not to be afraid because those who assisted in perpetrating the crime have been relegated.

“Those people are no longer there. There is no more need to be afraid. Come out and vote on July 14. You will be protected.

“The good news is that on July 14, Fayemi will be the candidate you will vote for.

“It will no longer be bad for Ekiti but good.

“The past four years was for the thief, but July 14 is for the owner.’’

Prince Dayo Adeyeye, former spokesman of PDP and former works minister formally defected from his party to APC.

Adeyeye, who was also a governorship aspirant of PDP, said: “PDP died in Ekiti since May 29.’’

“I have decamped from PDP and many others would soon join the APC.’’

He said he was now committed to APC to ensure that Ekiti came up again in terms of development

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, national Chairman of APC, received Adeyeye and other defecting PDP party chieftains.

He congratulated them and assured then that “we will be here to celebrate victory’’.