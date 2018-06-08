Thorns take over Mother and Child Hospital in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE purpose-built state-of-the-art 100-bed facility Mother and Child Hospital in Akure, Ondo State, built eight years ago and dedicated to the care of pregnant women and children less than five years of age, offering tertiary level health services free of charge, is gradually becoming an eyesore.

The neglect of infrastructure especially in the health sector, is worrisome to the people of the state.

This perhaps can be attributed to the fact that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not a medical doctor.

But many people fault this argument.

The goal of the hospital which was constructed and commissioned by the Dr. Olusegun Mimiko administration on the 27th of February, 2010, was to assist the state achieve the Millennium Development Goals, MDGS, on the reduction of infant and maternal mortality.

It is on record that 200,000 pregnant women across the country have given birth in the hospital which was the pride of the state free of charge.

However, since the coming on board of the Rotimi Akeredolu administration, the introduction of fees automatically made many pregnant women return to the Traditional Birth Attendants, TBA, for their deliveries. Operations of the TBAs across the state has resumed fully and have put many women in danger.

Structure in dilapidated state

Recall that pregnant women few months ago took to the streets to express their displeasure over the new fees introduced by the new administration in the state.

Thorns take over hospital

Things have gone so bad in the hospital that thorns have taken over the premises.

The hospital is now crying out for government’s attention.

More worrisome was the total neglect of structures whose rooftops were blown off over a month ago by rainstorm.

In a bid to put the structure in order, the governor and his aides visited the hospital last month to assess the level of damage done to the facility by the rainstorm. He also ordered the relevant ministry to repair all the affected structures.

Unfortunately, nothing has been done since the directive was issued, perhaps as a result of the non-release release of funds.

Vanguard gathered that the management of the hospital was asked to source for money internally to fix the damages.

Investigations revealed that the major and minor theatres have remained without rooftops for over a month while rain drops directly inside the two theatres in the hospital.

Patronage at the hospital had reduced drastically following the damages to the structures.

Knocks for Ondo Govt

Expressing concern over the neglect of the hospital, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and a Human Rights group, the Movement for the Survival of the Underprivileged, MOSUP, lampooned the state government over “the continuing dilapidation of infrastructure in our state.”

Director of Publicity of the PDP in the state, Ayo Fadaka said: “The roofs have been partially blown off for months now and has so remained even in spite of the fact that services in the hospital are no longer free, and have been generating millions for this government, this is sad.”

Berating the Akeredolu administration for not taking the necessary steps to carry out repairs in the hospital, the Human Rights group said: “Workers in the hospital claimed that the state government has not deemed it necessary to release allocation to the hospital since February 2017 when Akeredolu assumed office as governor of the state.”

A statement signed by its General Secretary, Fesojaye Adewale lamented that the hospital has “become the shadow of itself, due to total abandonment and neglect by the state government under the leadership of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Govt reacts

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye in his reaction said: “The PDP is being mischievous with this story.

“As we speak, work is going on at the site. I don’t really know where they got their story from. It may interest you to know that the governor has also approved the purchase of all the equipment that were damaged at the hospital.

“However, the response from the PDP should not surprise you. Imagine a party that owed the workers seven months salaries and left a debilitating debt, now trying to remake itself by peddling elementary lies. The people of the state know better now than to be deceived by such lies.

But a visit to the hospital during the week by this reporter showed that the damages are yet to be fixed and no work was ongoing there as claimed by government officials.