THE RAGE OF CANCER! I don’t want to die, four-year-old victim begs

BY SIMON EBEGBULEM, BENIN-CITY

So, children also have cancer! It was not a pleasant experience seeing kids down with the deadly disease at the children ward of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). Majority of cancer patients at the hospital, including adults, Sunday Vanguard learnt, were from Delta State. Affected kids were aged 3-10. And because of the expensive nature of cancer treatment, some of the kids die while their indigent parents and the hospital authorities watch helplessly.

Those who survive are lucky to have ‘Good Samaritans’ to pay their hefty hospital bills and provide money for their very expensive medication, especially chemotherapy. The Chief Medical Director of the UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has faced daunting challenges over the poor cancer patients. It was learnt that the hospital had to forgo over N40million in medical bills of some of the patients last year. Meanwhile, the burden is too much for the UBTH alone to bear and therefore needs assistance from public spirited Nigerians.

One of the pathetic stories at the hospital is the case of a four-year-old child, who is battling cancer of the virginal. Israel Ayoola, according to the management of the hospital, was diagnosed with the ailment in May 2017 and has been undergoing chemotherapy. The child is one of the many indigent children lying sick at UBTH as their parents cannot cope with the huge cost of treatment. The mother of the child, Madam Ayoola Israel, who narrated their ordeal, said she noticed the problem one particular day as she was preparing the child to go to school.

“I noticed a growth in her virginal. I took her to a General Hospital in Delta State where we reside. The doctors who diagnosed her at the hospital said she will undergo surgery but we did not have the money for that. But when she started holidays in July 2017, I took her to Oghara Teaching Hospital. They did a minor surgery in her private part during which that growth was removed”, the mother narrated.

“But within three days, her body started swelling. The tumour had spread to her belly and that was when we rushed her to UBTH. The doctors who examined her at the hospital told us they should not have cut the growth in her private part but use therapy to shrink the tumour. Since August 2017 when we brought her here, she has been undergoing chemotherapy. She was supposed to undergo a major surgery last year but due to lack of money, she could not and the tumour grew again and we had to start the entire treatment afresh.

‘We have sold everything we have’

“We have sold everything we have to treat our daughter and now we have nothing to sell anymore. I don’t want my daughter to die. I am begging people to come to my aid. I am appealing to our governors, senators and public hearted Nigerians to come and help us; we are from Kwara but we have lived in Delta State for years. She was in KG2 before this problem started but she has stopped going to school because we are virtually in hospital every week for treatment.

“I am a fashion designer while the father is a pastor. We wrote to the wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and she gave us N150, 000 last year and recently she sent N50, 000 to us but the money was spent on drugs and not even enough for chemotherapy. One of the drugs she takes costs N6, 000 and she requires six daily but I told doctors we don’t have money anymore”.

Speaking on the child’s case, the Public Relations Officer of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila, told Sunday Vanguard that she needed an operation after which she would go for radiotherapy in Abuja.

“She has taken eight courses of chemotherapy and the tumour is no longer responding . She needs radiotherapy now so that the tumour can be removed. It will cost about N2.5million to complete her treatment and we hope she will be fine”, Uwaila said.

“It is so pathetic that even little kids suffer cancer and unfortunately there is no money to take care of the ailment. It is very expensive to treat and that is why we continue to plead with Nigerians to come to the aid of people like this. We have so many of them here who cannot pay their hospital bills. It has been a huge challenge for the Chief Medical Director because, in most of the cases, he writes off the bills but how many victims can the hospital cater for? That is why it is sad when we hear people say we detain patients. I can tell you that this administration had had to forgo huge sums of money in hospital bills of indigent patients, particularly children.

‘Take me home to die!’

“There is another case of 18-year-old Erhayuyi Joy battling acute myeloid leukemia (cancer of the blood). While doctors were battling to save her life, the hospital management and staff were contributing money to assist the poor girl. It got to a time when she had to tell her parents to take her home, so she will go and die because, to her, there was no point suffering anymore. The parents had no money. We made inquiries in some hospitals in India and we were told she needed over N30million to survive. But we kept encouraging her until a ‘Good Samaritan’ came and donated N10million. That was what was used to take her to India with her father and they are doing a good job there but the problem now is lack of money. So we are appealing to people to help; we know things are difficult but the truth is that, sometimes, when you see some of these victims, you can hardly eat. Nothing is as bad as seeing somebody dying because he or she cannot afford hospital bills, particularly children. I can tell you that, sometimes, our CMD pays the hospital bills of such people with his salary”.

A report prepared by the Artemis Hospital, India on the case of Erhayuyi Joy, and signed by one Dr Gaurav Kharya, Senior Consultant & Head, Paediatric Haematology-oncology, Immunology, at the hospital, explained that the victim “was referred to us as a case of bone marrow transplant”.

The report went on, “On arrival at the hospital, she was evaluated further. Bone marrow examination revealed she was having active disease. On further characterization, she was found to have acute myeloid leukemia. She was previously treated for all. She is now planned for AML induction chemotherapy for a month. Plan is to give her 7+3 chemotherapy. She will be re-evaluated at the end of the induction. Subsequently, she will probably need 2nd induction following which she will undergo repeat bone marrow aspiration and biopsy and possibly MRD assessment. Once in molecular remission, she will be taken up for BMT from best HLA matched donor either sibling or parent.

“Joy started having foul smelling discharge from the right side of her abdomen. On examination, the abdomen was doughy. USG abdomen showed collection of pus inside. Surgical referral was taken and CECT was advised. In the presence of active infective focus, it won’t be a wise decision to start Joy on chemotherapy. We thus intend to drain her abscess, put her on good antibiotic coverage and start her on chemo once infection is better controlled. This might amount to additional stay and expenses but I think it is worth the while using this approach. Cost of draining the abscess and treating it for 7-10 days will be approximately 4000-5000 USD (subject to her response to treatment). Subsequent cost remains the same.

“Cost of 1st induction will be approximately 15000 USD for a month. Cost of 2nd induction will be approx.12000 USD for a month. Cost of BMT can be given based on choice of donor which we have. Usually cost of BMT is approx. 30000-32000 USD from HLA matched sibling donor for 4-5weeks of uncomplicated stay in hospital. I will like to mention once again that due to multiple comorbidities, she remains a poor candidate for treatment with best possible outcome of approx.40-50 per cent”.