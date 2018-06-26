Textile union lauds Buhari, Tinubu, others over Oshiomhole’s emergence as APC Chair

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

KADUNA—NATIONAL Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC, governors and delegates for the emergence of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman of the party.

The union, in a statement in Kaduna, argued that the choice of Mr. Oshiomhole as the party’s Chairman at the party’s national convention in Abuja showed that APC “is truly set to make a difference in the country in line with its newly-adopted slogan of “PROGRESS.”

The statement by union’s President and General Secretary, John Adaji and Issa Aremu, respectively, congratulated Oshiomhole for his emergence as the second National Chairman of APC.

According to the statement, “the consensus election of Adams Oshiomhole is a total victory for us in textile workers’ union. We celebrate as comrades of his primary first union of choice.

“Adams started as a worker in Arewa Textile Mill in 1969, became a union organiser in 1975 and served as the General Secretary of our union for three decades (1982 to 2008) before he became twice elected President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, (1999 to 2007).

“We are proud to associate with the new APC chairman. “We bear witness that Comrade Adams as an organizer, bargainer, negotiator and statesman is an asset not just to APC, but to the entire country.

“Definitely Nigeria and Africa need more tested trade unionists and non-state civil society actors in governance to uplift Africa from underdevelopment and inequality into prosperity and equity.

“Given the groundswell of mass confidence reposed in him, Adams and his team are expected to reinvent the ruling party to focus on issues of governance as envisaged by 1999 Constitution.”