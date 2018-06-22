TETFUND given facelift to tertiary institutions – Executive Secretary

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa has said its interventions in the tertiary institutions is to give facelift to the institutions from bad to good status.



Dr. Baffa stated this during the tender exercise for procurements of furniture and other equipment in Federal College of Education, Katsina.

The Executive Secretary, represented by the TETFUND Project Manager, Engineer Ahmad Aliyu Yola however assured that TETFUND is ever ready to assist the institutions in order to improve and provide conducive learning environment.

According to him, “Going back history, the structures of these institutions, some of are dilapidated for quite a longer period of time but due to the interventions of TETFUND, these institutions have changed their level from bad to a very good status.

“These interventions covers library, staff training and development and projects among others. All these things are being done to improve the learning environment of the beneficiary institutions.

“Learning can never be achieved without proper facilities and proper training. And that is the essence why TETFUND is putting a lot of money on training development and projects.

“We have invested a lot on infrastructure development.

“TETFUND is very ready to assist the beneficiary institutions,” Engr. Yola said.

Earlier, the Director, Procurement of the college, Musa Dandikko said it got nine submission for the tender while describing the process to select the qualified and competent contractors as transparent.

Meanwhile, the intervention which is Year 2016 Tertiary Education Trust Fund Zonal Intervention was for procurement of furniture and other equipment in the College’s Department of Agriculture Education, School of Vocational and Technical Education as well as School of Early Child Care Education/Primary Education (ECCD/PED) and School of Sciences.