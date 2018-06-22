Tension as C-River/Ebonyi communal conflict resumes

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE clash over land between the people of Ukele in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi State, resumed on Wednesday, following an alleged gun attack on an Ukele village.

It was gathered from the area that a shootout occurred at Ipulo village when the villagers were retuning from a meeting on Wednesday evening leaving many people with gunshot wounds .

“There was an attack on my village, Ijibolo when the Izzi people waylaid villagers who were returning from a meeting and many people sustained gunshot wounds,” Pat Ege, a resident of the area told Vanguard

He said a woman was shot on Monday while she was in the farm and is in a critical state at the Lutheran Hospital, Yahe, where she was rushed to for medical attention.

Jarigbe Agom, a House of Representatives member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, said there should be increased security presence in the area to forestall further loss of lives in the area.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer, when contacted on the development, said anti-riot policemen had been drafted to the area.