Telecoms workers demand implementation of local content order

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Private Telecommunication and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PTECSSAN, yesterday in Lagos, called for the implementation of the President’s Executive Order on local contents in the telecommunication sector.

The President of PTECSSAN, Oladapo Moses, claimed that despite the Executive Order, there had been increase in the influx of foreigners in the sector to take over jobs Nigerians could perform with ease, lamenting that four months after the executive order was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, there had been no blue print for its implementation.

It will be recalled that President Buhari signed the executive order on February 2 to improve local contents in science, engineering and technology components.

The order, among others, prohibits the Ministry of Interior from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are readily available in Nigeria.

According to Moses since the order was signed, the number of expatriates whose expertise was available in the country had continued to increase, warning that if the trend was allowed to continue, the plans of the current administration to create 740,000 jobs in the country would fail.

He said: “The rate at which ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, grant expatriate quota to foreign workers is worrisome. This is a direct abuse of the laws.

“Imagine an expatriate working in Nigeria as a Security Manager, Fleet Manager, Account Manager and Human Resource Manager. This is sad.

“Telecommunication companies keep Nigerian workers as casual or outsourced staff, while their foreign counterparts, some of who are less qualified, are treated with full benefits.

“This is against the laws as no Nigerian worker understudies the expatriates; rather the reverse is the case.”