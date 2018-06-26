TCN staff denounce SSAEAC, deny rift with management

By Chris Ochayi 26-06-2018

ABUJA – Staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Tuesday, denounced the National body of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, for declaring dispute with the TCN Management.

In a statement in Abuja, staff of the company, under the aegis of SSAEAC, TCN Branch, said they have no rift whatsoever with the management of their company, stating that within its first year in office, the management of the TCN had implemented some allowances, ensured prompt payment of salaries on or before 20th of every month, despite the fact that some organizations are owing salaries.

In the statement signed by the Chairman, SSAEAC, TCN Branch, Comrade Abidemi Dario, the workers disclosed that currently, promotion is on-going as some staff were interviewed on the 20th June, 2018, while others are awaiting promotion interview invitation letters in batches.

Dario described the interference of the National Secretariat of SSAEAC, led by its Chairman, Comrade Chris Okonkwo, as a deliberate and calculated attempt to cause disaffection in its work place which contravenes certain sections of its constitution.

He said, “Mr. Chris Okonkwo has a hidden agenda and interest. We at TCN Branch refused him to use our Association as platform to vent his unsubstantiated anger at the TCN Management.

“He had earlier asked to be posted to Lagos Transmission Region as General Manager, a request he never merited and lost out. He has since resulted to blackmailing SSAEAC TCN Branch for refusing to join him in fighting the TCN Management.

“We strongly believe that Mr. Okonkwo is working with fifth columnists to put the TCN Management in bad public light with selfish interest that is known to only him and his cronies.

“Some of these cronies are either retired, disengaged or dismissed staff whom he handpicked and are working with him at the SSAEAC National Secretariat misrepresenting members interest.”

Dario also wondered why SSAEAC did not declare dispute in power distribution and generating companies, DisCOs and GenCos, where gross labour issues abound.

He said, “Why crying of casualization in TCN and not in the DISCOS and GENCOS that breeds and are intoxicated of casualization? The DISCOS are sacking their staff in hundreds and have no defined salary structures, yet Mr. Chris Okonkwo has never deem it fit to declare dispute there.

“The composition of the National Executive Council (NEC) that declared dispute with our Management is questionable as majority of the members are from DISCOS and GENCOS, including Mr. Chris Okonkwo who recently crossed over from DISCO to TCN at the twilight of privatization, Why have SSAEAC that has more number of DISCO branches not declare dispute in their companies that sacked them and left them jobless?

He noted that SSAEAC TCN Branch was really worried as to who SSAEAC National is representing, stating that the local body, sequel to the unfortunate happenings, wrote severally to the National for resolving the issues that are threatening industrial peace in our work place.

“We wrote to the TUC National and copied the Federal Ministry of Labour, the TCN Management and the TUC FCT Council. Our National body chose to ignore our plea for peaceful resolution. As SSAEAC is an affiliate of TUC, we took a step further to meet the TUC National President General on the 19th June 2018.

“He promised to intervene and instructed the Secretary General to act and invite both parties in two weeks time for settlement.