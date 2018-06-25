Tailor, Buhari Abdulraham docked over alleged theft of phone, laptop valued at N170, 000

A 32-year old tailor, Buhari Abdulraham, who allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy X5 phone and one HP laptop valued at N170, 000 from a shop while the owner was fast asleep, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Abdulraham, a resident of No. 5, Onara St., Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for stealing.

The accused, according to Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, the accused stole a Samsung Galaxy X5 phone valued at N120, 000 and HP laptop worth N50, 000, property of the complainant, Mr Sani Mohammed.

Unah told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 15 at 8.00 p. m. at No. 8, Anglican Church St., Abule-Egba.

Unah said the accused allegedly entered the shop of Mohammed while he was asleep and took away his Samsung phone and HP

laptop, all valued at N170, 000.

“The complainant tracked his phone and traced it to the accused.”

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea of innocence, Magistrate A. A. Fashola, admitted the accused to a bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The section prescribes a three-year jail term for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 30.(NAN)