Suspected herdsmen abduct Monarch in Delta, demand N15 million ransom

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-TENSION is mounting in Ogodor kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, following the abduction of the traditional ruler of the kingdom, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu by suspected herdsmen.

The Monarch, who is in his 40s and chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Committee, the Vanguard gathered was kidnapped by the suspected Fulani herdsmen numbering about seven between Ezi and Onicha-Olona communities within the locality on Sunday evening.

The abductors, according to a source are asking for N15 million ransom, have threatened to sniff life out of the monarch if the ransom was not paid by 6pm today (yesterday).

Family sources who spoke with our correspondent on Monday confirmed the incident, disclosing that two guards of the kidnapped King were wounded during a scuffle between them and the armed herdsmen.

Saying that the suspected herdsmen had allegedly attacked indigenes of Ezi and Onitcha-Olona, the family source who pleaded anonymity, said motorists traveling to Issele-Uku, through Idumu-Ogo were also attacked by the suspects after reportedly beat up a family of five in the farm.

However, a dependable source told the Vanguard that a search team made up of members of local vigilance groups in Ogodor, Olona and Ezi has been setup to fish out the culprits and set the kidnapped monarch free.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka to speak on the development.

Aniamaka in a text message said he was in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, promising to call back afterwards.

It will be recalled that in 2016, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the State, HRM Akaeze Ofulue III was kidnapped and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.