Surveillance workers protest non-payment of salaries, threaten Aiteo operations

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—SURVEILLANCE workers in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have staged a peaceful protest to register their grievances over what they described as the refusal of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, operators of OML 29 oil facilities at Odema Creek and Santa Barbara flow stations, to pay their outstanding salaries.

The protesters, numbering over 80, under the aegis of Opu-Nembe Survelliance Companies Forum, on Sunday, stormed the Nembe creek in several speedboats, carrying placards some of which read, “Aiteo stop your divide and rule tactics among your host community,” “Aiteo you promised to be better than Shell,” “Aiteo, community contractors need fairer deals, give us our due,” among others.

It was gathered that a group of protesting surveillance workers from Odioma had earlier disrupted operations at the Odema flow station by tying palm frond around the facility.

Leader of the protesters, Nicholas Ebiye, urged Aiteo to come up with an upward review of the company’s contract values to be in line with their newly employed surveillance workers to enable them pay salaries on equal scale.

The protesters also demanded amongst others that Aiteo should provide speedboats for free mobility as well as the provision of safety Protection Equipment, SPE.