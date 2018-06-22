Support Group calls for decent campaigns in forthcoming APC convention

The Campaign Group of Hajia Salamatu Baiwa for APC national women leader have received with shock, the height of desperation exhibited by candidates in preparation for elections in the forthcoming party national convention.

Ordinarily we wouldn’t have replied but having read with concern the series of blackmails, media war, half truths and near lies levelled against our Candidate and against the governor of Kogi State as well as our dear mother; The wife of the President, Haj. Aisha Buhari we saw a need to advice against such calumnious campaigns.

While we are not surprised about the statements we are seeing which we have always expected right from the beginning of the campaigns, our reply is not in any way trying to hold briefs for the Kogi State Governor and the Wife of the president who were innocently dragged into a muddy fight against our campaigns leaving them as casualties of wars they know little about, we wish to caution our detractors to desist from Character assassination that instead of chasing Shadows should rather face us and the issues we stand for as to us, politics is not a do or die affairs.

We wish to state clearly and insist that ours will continue to remain an issue based campaign that will be centered around inventing innovative ways that will galvanize Nigerian women and women of our dear party to support the reelection of the APC in 2019 so that the good works we’ve started will be continued for the overall interest of our dear country.

We are full fledged Democrats and are believers of the tenets of democracy which holds freedom of speech so dearly. We wish to advice all candidates aspiring for any position in the forthcoming convention to desist from war of words under the guise of freedom of speech as we are the same one big family of the APC.

We also want to publicly express our respect to our Father , President Muhammadu Buhari for the good works he has been doing, the first Family, Leaders of our dear party, Governors, political office holders and all the members of our dear party all over the country.

We want to thank out supporters for the supports and endorsements we’ve been receiving from far and wide and also to assure all that by the level of consultations we have gone into and the acceptance we’ve received so far, Victory will be ours at the end of the Convention.

We pray for a very successful and a rancour free convention while wishing our opponents all the best in the race.