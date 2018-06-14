Summit tackling unemployment to hold in Lagos

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

The mental picture painted to most undergraduates and graduates is that once you get out of school, a large pool of jobs awaits you. For some, this becomes their reality and for most not so.

After the graduation celebration many of these graduates can be seen rummaging through every job portal they can lay their hands on in a bid to secure a job. This search can go on for days which turn into weeks and weeks into months while for some years.

In 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a report showing that 7.53 million out of Nigeria’s current labor force of 85.08 million are unemployed, a threat to national development which warranted for two millennial companies to come together in a bid to give hope and reveal new ways for job seekers to get a job in 2018.

In partnership with Curzon and Jones, ‘Temp A Staff Job Seeker’s Summit’, a capacity-building initiative set to prepare and make graduates and undergraduates attractive to employers, showing them how to be the best candidate fit for potential employers, is scheduled to hold in Lagos on the 12th of July 2018.

Ijeoma Ugamah, Sales and Marketing Manager, Curzon and Jones, noted that the summit is aimed at equipping employable graduates with the necessary tools to succeed in the job market.

“We have put together a strong list of speakers and we are confident that the job seekers will be equipped with the tools to succeed in the job market”, she said.

Sholaye Omatsola, Operation Manager, ‘Temp A Staff’, revealed the inspiration behind the summit.

“We decided to create this event because the CV quality and the candidate pool that we see now is quite abysmal as they all seem to be using a very old resume format and lack the ability to sell themselves effectively”, Sholaye said.

On the 12th of July Lagos will see the birth of a new group of graduates armed with the right tools to succeed in the job market. Registration is open now, and job seekers are advised to enroll online on their website www.tempastaff.com/training to secure a spot in the event.