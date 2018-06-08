Sultan, NSCIA eulogise late Justice Akanbi

Say: He stood out among his colleagues

…As NASFAT commiserates with late Akanbi’s family

President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said the death of Justice Mustapha Akanbi was a further confirmation that “death is indeed a leveler of mankind”.Alhaji Abubakar also said Justice Akanbi stood out among his colleagues, either as a lawyer, a judge, or a crusader against corruption.Reacting to the demise of the late jurist through a statement signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim apex body, the Sultan said:“Coming up at this precarious time in the country’s trending but unpredictable developments, the demise of a vertical personality like Justice Mustapha Akanbi is a further confirmation that death is indeed a leveler of mankind.

“Such a demise could not have come as a shock since by Islamic norm, death is a natural phenomenon with a natural dragnet that cannot be escaped or manipulated in any way by any mortal being. Death is a debt which every mortal being owes and must pay at one point of life or another. We are all from Allah and to Allah, we shall all return.Justice Akanbi stood out vertically in the midst of his horizontal colleagues either as a lawyer or as a judge or a crusader against corruption. By his lifestyle, he evidently personified asceticism in all its ramifications using contentment as a template for his exemplary life. Like any great man in life with exemplary footprint, Justice Mustapha Akanbi came into the world and lived by the divine rules and regulations of his Creator to the best of his ability.

“While alive, he embarked upon a series of temporal and spiritual activities absorbing experiences from various legitimate engagements in which he was involved. Such experiences enabled him to formulate a guiding philosophy in life with which he charted his causes of actions.With an unblemished conscience, while alive, Justice Akanbi stood out vertically in the midst of his horizontal colleagues either as a lawyer or as a judge or a crusader against corruption. By his lifestyle, he evidently personified asceticism in all its ramifications using contentment as a template for his exemplary life. And that was why, shortly after his retirement as President of the Federal Appeal Court, the former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo had to beg him to accept the Chairmanship of the ICPC when that anti-corruption outfit was established at the dawn of the current republic”.

After the expiration of his tenure in that office in 2005, he bluntly rejected the idea of renewing it saying “Nigeria was not made for one man”. And when the pressure started to mount on him to continue he quickly resigned and made his resignation public.

NASFAT commiserates with late Akanbi’s family

Also, Nasru-lahi-Fathi Society, NASFAT expressed deep grief and sadness over the death of the legal luminary. A statement released by the Publicity Secretary of NASFAT, Alhaji Banji Busari, the President of the Society, Engr Kamil Yomi Bolarinwa said the death of late Justace Mustapha Akanbi was a great loss to the entire country and particularly the Muslim Ummah because of his exceptional, exemplary and spartan qualities which stood him high above his contemporaries and projected him as a good ambassador of Islam nationally and on the international scene.“Though his death was painful, NASFAT and indeed the entire Ummah are consoled by the enduring legacies he has left in the legal profession as a Muslim and a quintessential civil servant. On behalf of the society we commiserate with the family of the deceased, the Kwara State Government and the entire Ummah. May Allah accept the repose of his soul”.