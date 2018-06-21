Substandard products: Maritime stakeholders call for return of SON to ports

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the rising rate of fake and substandard imports into Nigeria, Importers and licensed customs agents have called for the return of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) to the ports.

But they also frowned at the incessant interception of containers suspected to be carrying substandard imports along ports access roads after they were duly released from the ports

Founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, said most government agencies not officially assigned to be at the seaports were currently unofficially around or having their operatives stationed along port access roads.

Aniebonam who lamented this trend, said the best option was for the federal government to allow its agencies to officially come back to the port. WThis, according to him, will further promote trade facilitation and ease of doing business agenda of the government.

He was of the view that absence of the SON from the ports leads to either substandard imports or double-check of exited goods.

An importer and a former ANLCA chieftain, Chief Eddy Akwaeze, said that delays associated with checking of suspected containers will be a thing of the past if SON returns to ports.