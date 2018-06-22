Stop short-changing our members — IPMAN warns PPMC

By Jimitota Onoyume

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has warned Pipelines and Product Marketing Company limited, PPMC, to stop short-changing IPMAN in product allocation in Delta state.

Newly elected Chairman of IPMAN, Warri depot, Mr Zino Onaemoro who spoke in Warri, Delta state at the end of his keenly contested election amid tight security, said IPMAN would no longer tolerate situation where PPMC allegedly allocate more petroleum product to its (PPMC) members.

“We will not tolerate any situation where PPMC will short-change our members in allocation of product, where they allocate the products to themselves”, he said.

He further called on the Delta state government to create a bigger park for petroleum tankers in Warri depot, nothing that this would stop them from parking trucks on the road.

Onaemoro who thanked his successor for the peaceful election, said IPMAN during his tenure would fight against sale of adulterated petroleum product. “We will set up a task force to go round monitoring sale of petrol in filling stations to ensure that no adulterated product is sold. Anyone caught will be properly sanctioned “, he said.

“I thank my Chairman emeritus for the peaceful election today. We are all one, we will work together for the common good of IPMAN in the state “, he said.