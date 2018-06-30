Stop importation of contractors, community leader tells Obaseki

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-THE Dan’Iya of Auchi Kingdom and veteran journalist, Alhaji Usman Abuda, has urged Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to stop what he described as the importation of contractors and consultants to handle state government projects in the state. He also urged him to engage indigenous contractors to boost the economy of the state.

In addition, he called on the governor to open the state of the art Central Hospital built by the former administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

His words: “Governor Obaseki must call himself to order so as not to rock the APC , from all the steps he is taking, he is trying to destroy all his predecessor Oshiomhole built in the state. The governor should stop importing outside contractors and consultants into Edo State when there are competent ones in the state who would sincerely and professionally handle these jobs.’’