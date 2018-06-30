Breaking News
Translate

Stop importation of contractors, community leader tells Obaseki

On 8:09 amIn News by TonyComments

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-THE Dan’Iya of Auchi Kingdom and veteran journalist, Alhaji Usman Abuda, has urged Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki  to stop what he described as the importation of contractors and consultants to handle state government projects in the state. He also urged him to engage indigenous contractors to boost the economy of the state.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obasek

In addition, he called on the governor to open the state of the art Central Hospital built by the former administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

His words:  “Governor Obaseki must call himself to order so as not to rock the APC , from all the steps he is taking, he is trying to destroy all his predecessor Oshiomhole built in the state. The governor should stop importing outside contractors and consultants into Edo State when there are competent ones in the state who would sincerely and professionally handle these jobs.’’

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.