Stop all appointments into LGCS, Almakura directs council Chairmen

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE Governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura yesterday directed the newly sworn in Local Government council Chairmen in the 13 councils to stop forth, with appointment of principal officers into the councils until consultations with the party and stakeholders are made.



It would be recalled that Almakura had recently in a meeting with the 13 council chairmen in the state, directed them to consult the party and stakeholders before appointing their secretaries, advisers and supervisory councillors.

The directive followed the tensions that are being created in some of the councils as a result of the lopsided appointment made by some of the chairmen in favour of their supporters.

APC stakeholders have accused some of the chairmen of appointing their immediate relatives to occupy all the political positions in the council.

Doma local government area chairman, Rabo Sani, vanguard gathered appointed 40 of his relations as aides thereby creating not only bad blood among the APC supporters, but is generating high tension APC stakeholders in the area.

Members and supporters of the ruling party in the affected local council in the state not favoured in the appointment saga are said to have vowed to cause crises in the state because the local government council chairmen have disregarded the agreement reached before the elections to take other aspirants that were forced to step down for them along during appointment.

The agreement reached Vanguard learnt was such that only a portfolio will be given to the chairmen in each electoral ward. ‘With the steps being taken, the implications are that only the supporters from the chairmen’s ward worked for the successes of the chairmen in their various councils in the state’.

“The election or selection of Rabo Sani, is the worst process as far as politics is concerned in the history of Nasarawa State.” a stakeholder who pleaded ananemity declared.

Sources closed to the commissioner of Commerce, Cooperative and Industry, Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu, Yusuf Musa, the general manager of Nasarawa Broadcasting Service, the former head of service, Thomas Ogiri, former commissioner, Rural and Community Development, Mustapha Yahaya Idri diclosed that the Dou’s are working ascidiously to ensured that some of the appointments made are reversed in compliance with the agreement reached especially in Doma local council.

It would be recalled that the council chairmen were elected on the26th of may and were inaugurated on the 28the of last month by Governor Tanko Almakura.