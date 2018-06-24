Sterling Bank wins ‘Best Quality of Life Award’

Prioritizing employee well-being, alongside various flexible working options, has earned Sterling Bank Plc. the award for Best Quality of Life in the Large Corporates category at the 2017/2018 Great Place To Work Awards held in Lagos.

The leading commercial bank was able to achieve this feat by building an enabling workplace that optimizes its employees’ abilities and potential; a thriving environment where you love what you do, a workplace that values and empowers you no matter your job function or background.

Presented to the bank by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute Africa, the award affirms the bank’s commitment to creating a positive workplace that fosters excellence and productivity.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman said, “We are proud to receive this award because it affirms our commitment to building a workplace that guarantees quality life for all employees. The commitment to give employees the best possible led us to invest in various enablers onsite – a creche for employees’ babies/toddlers, a gym, an on-site clinic, flexible work options, paternity leave and stock options for all employees, among others. These schemes have improved the daily lives of employees significantly and engendered employees’ commitment.”