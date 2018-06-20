Step up enrollment drive in private sector, PenCom tells operators 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Besides the challenge of non-remittance of deducted fund from workers into the Retirement Saving Accounts, RSAs, by private sector employers as required by law since the emergence of Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS following the Pension Reform Act, PRA, many of the private sector employers, especially those who have refused their workers to be unionised, have not keyed into CPS

According to PRA, any employer that employs a minimum of three workers must key into the scheme.

In a chat with the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr Muhammed Sani Muhammed, he acknowledged that PenCom cannot enforce the law alone without the assistance of operators especially the Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs.

He urged the operators to see the business opportunities in stepping up enrollment drive in the private sector.

According to him: “We are trying our best and you should also know, enforcement is a continuous process, and Nigeria is a very huge country. You spoke about Lagos where a substantial percentage of the business taking place in Nigeria resides.

Lagos is a huge area PENCOM should focus, but not only PENCOM alone that will do it, we also encourage pension operators to look at it from another angle, from another perspective, see it as a business opportunity that exists in going after such people and then engaging them, encouraging the employers and employees, showing them the advantages that exist.

Because it is also the way of creating value for workers, having in mind that if you are working, there is something that you are setting aside for the rainy day. If the operators are also able to draw the attention of both the employers and the employees to the advantages, the positive aspect of the pension reform, I think we will engage them constructively and it does not have to be a way of forcing people to comply.

But you know such a thing is a function of the resources that you have so there is so much that we are supposed to do but then, we can only go as far as our pockets will take us.”