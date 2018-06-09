StarTimes partnering Nigerian Govt to promote digitalisation, attain SDGs –  Masy

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

The Overseas Public Relations Director, Brand and Market Department, StarTimes Group, in Beijing, China, Mr. William Masy, has disclosed that StarTimes is closely working with the Nigerian government to attain economic growth by, among other things, jointly promoting digitalisation and economic empowerment for the Nigerian youths.

Mr. Masy also said that emphasis would be much placed on empowering the Nigerian youths in the light of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Masy, who spoke to delegation of Nigerian journalists in Beijing, China, noted that, StarTimes Media and the SOS Children’s Villages International, have partnered to support underprivileged families and, specifically, widen local learning opportunities for all. He said this is in areas such as employment, mentorship, technical, media exposure and a lot others.

According to him, “StarTimes Group has a commitment advanced towards empowering and imparting knowledge and skill to the next generation. Nigeria as a country is highly cherished by the Chinese government and for the fact that both countries share a lot of similarities, we will not relent in sharing opportunities targeted towards strategic economic growth.

“Demographic rates are fast increasing and so is the pressure of job creation. Our two countries need to work closely to provide the relevant job training opportunities for the youth. And we are strongly intending building our manufacturing base in Nigeria, just as we need local manufacturing capacity for abandoned products,” Masy stated.

Responding to questions on what additional assistance StarTimes expects from the Nigeria government, Masy said, “We need favourable policies and it is good that our partnership is yielding positively and we can boast of Nigeria achieving digital migration. Interestingly, StarTimes has upgraded all its networks and Nigerians can now download to watch the World Cup on their smart phones.”

The company, founded in 1988 by Chinese engineer, Pang Xinxing, is in joint venture with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and over time, maintained strong presence in both Nigeria and in over 30 other African countries through its well established subsidiaries.

This, according to Masy, is to ensure that every African family has access and share in the beauty of affordable digital television.