Speedie conducts safety seminar for dispatch riders

Poised to ensure safe delivery of parcels, an innovative delivery platform, Speedie Nigeria, has engaged dispatch riders on how to ensure safety and security in courier services.

The training featured an HSE practitioner, Mr Toluwani Adeyemi, and an FRSC official who impacted practical safety precautions on the attendees.

Speaking during a one day sensitization training organised by Speedie in Lagos last week, tagged, “Safety and Security in Courier Services”, the Business Manager, Speedie Nigeria, Miss Onome Onodarho, said that the platform was borne out of the desire to bridge the existing gap in between providers of delivery services and end users, adding that it will help create more jobs for so many unemployed Nigerians.

She also said that efforts will be made to ensure the training recurs annually to enable them to keep updating dispatch riders on the current trends in courier services.

Speaking on the App, she said; “The mobile platform was created out of the need to bridge the gap in courier service. We have noticed that there is always a disconnect between the sender of a package and the dispatcher. In as much as the process may be complex, we are aiming to use technology to make it seamless for the people.”

Onodarho said that riders on the platform will be carefully selected before undergoing further training to ensure safety of parcels while in transit

Onodarho also added that with the mobile app, the sender will be able to track his/her parcel from pick up to delivery in real time.

“To select the riders we conduct extensive background checks to make sure that they are honest and trustworthy people. We have to able to know that they will not abscond with the parcel. So we do a background check on every rider on our platform and in any case of loss we have an insurance policy to cover that up.”

Speaking on how the platform works, she said; “All you have to do is to log on from the app or web, indicate the pick up and drop off location and the system will locate a dispatch rider on our platform that is closest to the pick up location to pick fulfill the delivery request. The platform guarantees same day delivery ” she concluded.