What are the solutions to Apapa gridlock? (3)

The road should be repaired and expanded. The state government should regulate the heavy trucks.

They shouldn’t be allowed to come into Apapa during working hours. Law enforcement officials should also ensure that traffic laws are observed to not only curb the gridlock, but reduce the number of accidents that occur on that road daily. -Josie Mudasiru Businesswoman

Implementation of policies has always been the problem with government at all levels. Why haven’t these trucks started making use of the Iganmu Park that LASG developed for them? We were told the park can accommodate over 10,000 trucks and that would mean that the trucks would stop causing a hell of gridlock on our roads. -Opeyemi Samuel Journalist

Both tiers of government should muster courage to address the issue at hand. The roads should be fixed for light vehicles, the Railways should be put to greater use to convey goods from the port to save our roads from further damage, and send the trucks to garages/parks meant for them. -Lady Vickie Uremma Onyekuru, Chartered Administrator

Government should construct separate roads and parks for trailers and all long vehicles in order to avoid unnecessary accidents on our roads every day. This will also help to reduce drastically, the amount of time wasted on the roads. Remember that time is money.-Aralomo Daniel Owolabi, Gospel Artiste

The federal and state governments should send law enforcement agents to control the chaotic situation in Apapa and environs, and also create convenient holding bays to enable the trucks vacate the roads and bridges. We urge the federal and Lagos state governments to quickly complete these truck parks and restore civilised road use, thriving economy and effective government presence to Apapa and environs. -Oyebamiji Waheed Oyewumi, Farm manager

It’s simple. The federal and state governments should find a lasting solution to the parking place for the trailers somewhere like Badagry. Also the oil and gas depots should be relocated possibly to Badagry also, so that Apapa Port will be left for clearing and forwarding of cargoes.— Alhaji Babatunde Onipede, Businessman