Soldier driving against traffic causes fight with policemen, task force in Lagos

By Amaka Okpala, Ofulue Onyedi & Opadiran Doyin

Early morning yesterday, some soldiers engaged officials of Lagos State Task Force in a fierce fight at Abule-Egba area of the state.

Several persons, including one of the soldiers and a yet-to-be identified policeman, were wounded in the clash that lasted for several hours.

Reports said trouble stated after members of the task force, including some policemen that were on official duty, stopped a man clad in singlet and camouflage trousers, for driving against traffic in the busy area.

It was gathered that the man identified himself as a soldier after he was advised to go back.

He reportedly insisted on continuing on the wrong lane, while the task force officials vehemently refused.

Soldiers invade scene

Eyewitness account said the soldier made calls and four other soldiers arrived the scene and descended on members of the task force, including their armed police counterparts.

It was learned that when the soldiers tried to wrest a riot gun from one of the soldiers, he was shot on the leg.

Vanguard gathered that pandemonium ensued, while the enraged soldiers pounced on the policemen and later impounded their official vehicle which they took to an unknown place.

Calm, however, returned to the area after a team of policemen from all the formations in the area promptly arrived the scene.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said the incident was still under investigation.