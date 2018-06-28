SMUGGLING: Customs arrests six, rakes in N9.4bn in 5 months

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun states Command said, yesterday, it generated a N9.4 billion to the coffers of the Federal government between January and May this year.

The Controller of the Command, Comptroller Christopher Odibu disclosed this when speaking with newsmen at the headquarters of the command, in Ibadan on the seizure of smuggled goods estimated at N50.6 million.

He said when compared to N7.2 billion which was generated same time last year, it showed that there was a clear increase.

While noting that the command would aim higher at ridding the states under his control of smuggling, he clarified that the seized goods included 13 used cars with duty paid value of N21,145, 799,56k, parboiled rice with duty paid value of N14,747, 255.55k and 44 (25 litres) kegs of vegetable oil, with duty paid value of N754,469.10.

Others included 38 bales of second hand clothes with duty paid value of N5.829.988.5k, 13 vehicles (means of conveyance) with duty paid value of N7,663,055.33 and 15 (50 bags) of sugar with duty paid value of N490,00.

He hinted that most of the seizures were made at Saki axis in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

He added that eight persons involved in smuggling activities were arrested and currently standing trial in court.

All the achievements, he said, couldn’t have been actualized without the efforts of officers and men of the command and the existing synergy with other units like the Customs Intelligence Unit, federal operations Units and the Comptroller general’s strike force.