SMO Curators Lagos, make lists of Contemporary African Art Fair in London

By Chris Onuoha

About 42 exhibitors are listed to participate in the sixth London edition of The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair holding from October 4-7, in London, United Kingdom. The 42 galleries from 21 countries will present work at Somerset House, with work by some 130 artists from 33 nations.

Of the 42 exhibitors in London this year, 16 are from Africa. Eleven of the galleries will show at the London edition of the fair for the first time, including James Cohan, Burning in Water, and ADN Galeria. Nigeria’s SMO Contemporary Art, Lagos, and Retro Africa, Abuja, are among the lists that will be showcasing finest art work from our local artists.

Founding director of 1-54, Touria El Glaoui, which started in London before adding satellite edition in the U.S. and Morocco said in a statement, “Following the launch of our inaugural Marrakech fair in February and our fourth New York edition in May, we have gone on to develop new audiences for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora across three fairs and three different continents. The growth and popularity of the fair is a real testament to the shift away from Euro-centric art-historical narratives.”

SMO Contemporary Art founded by social activist, art collector, and filmmaker, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, specializes in showcasing contemporary art in non-traditional exhibition spaces, focusing on established and emerging artists based in Africa and the Diaspora.

The platform holds cutting edge art exhibitions which showcase masters and exciting new talent expressing their creativity through art, performance, film & new media. SMO is also experienced in organizing symposia, conferences, training and events, which provide a platform for the creative industry to inspire and strengthen humanity’s aspiration for the good society.

List of exhibitors include 50 Golborne, London, United Kingdom; Addis Fine Art, London, United Kingdom and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; ADN Galeria, Barcelona, Spain; AFRONOVA GALLERY, Johannesburg, South Africa; AGorgi Gallery, Tunis, Tunisia; Art Bärtschi & Cie, Geneva, Switzerland; ARTCO Gallery, Aachen, Germany; ARTLabAfrica, Nairobi, Kenya; Beardsmore Gallery, London, United Kingdom; Burning in Water, New York, San Francisco, United States; Circle Art Gallery, Nairobi, Kenya; Gallery 1957, Accra, Ghana; Galerie Cécile Fakhoury, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Dakar, Senegal;

Others include Loft Art Gallery, Casablanca, Morocco; Magnin-A, Paris, France; Mashrabia Gallery of Contemporary Art, Cairo, Egypt; MOV’ART Gallery, Luanda, Angola; October Gallery, London, United Kingdom; Officine Dell’Immagine, Milan, Italy; Primo Marella Gallery, Milan, Italy; Retro Africa, Abuja, Nigeria; Selma Feriani Gallery, Tunis, Tunisia; (S)ITOR / Sitor Senghor, Paris, France; SMAC Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, South Africa; SMO Contemporary Art, Lagos, Nigeria; Tiwani Contemporary, London, United Kingdom; Tyburn Gallery, London, United Kingdom; VOICE gallery, Marrakech, Morocco; Vigo Gallery, London, United Kingdom; WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town, South Africa; Yossi Milo Gallery, New York, United States.