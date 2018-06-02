Skill acquisition: Team Uviejitobor for Okowa graduates 50 Udu youths

The member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, has enjoined participants at the Team Uviejitobor for Okowa Skill Acquisition Scheme, to use the knowledge acquired to establish themselves.

Hon. Uviejitobor who made the call at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Computer Appreciation Training Programme, said 200 participants in four batches would be trained under the scheme initiated as part of his efforts to make the youths in Udu self reliant.

Addressing the 50 graduating students in the first batch of the programme and unveiling the second batch of another 50 persons, Hon Uviejitobor said the idea was to develop computer skills among the youths in Udu Constituency to give them greater access to information and build internet knowledge in them.

The Lawmaker stressed that Information and Communication Technology, ICT, had remained an essential means of connecting and empowering people, hence the need to build sound computer skills on the 200 participants who will in turn train others.

Hon Uviejitobor who is the Chairman House Committee on Lands, Survey and Urban Development, said the scheme was in line with the SMART policies of Okowa’s led government, emphasizing the need for the remaining 150 participants to put in their best to the training programme meant to uplift their lives.

The Chairman, Udu Local Government Council, Hon. Jite Brown, represented by the Leader of the Legislative Arm, Hon. Karo Goru and the Vice Chairman of PDP Udu Local Government Area, Hon. David Siloko commended Hon. Peter Uviejitobor for his quality representation to the people of Udu Constituency.

Others who spoke also passed vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Peter Uviejitobor for their contributions to the human capital and infrastructural development of Udu Local Government Area.