Six out of 10 cultists in Lagos ‘re minors, says CP

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Edgal Imohimi has disclosed that six out of 10 arrested suspected cultists in the state were between 12 and 15 years.

Imohimi, who said this at a town hall meeting with residents of Surulere area of the state, took a swipe at parents of such children, saying that it was an indication of a drift from their responsibilities.

He said this a forum entitled: ‘Partnership with Community for Crime Prevention’, as part of the Command’s effort towards checkmating cult related activities before the 2019 general election.

Imohimi said: “I instructed one of my officers to carry out a research on the reason for an increase in cultism among the young ones, and it was revealed that it gives them a kind of advantage over their peers.

“For some, they joined to avoid being intimidated. Whatever reason it is, the blame is on us parents for not caring enough about our children.”