Sigma Pensions calls for collaboration between private, public sectors

Managing Director of Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu has called for more collaboration between the private and public sector to enhance economic growth and development.

Uduanu also said that there should be collaboration to meet the growth target slated in the Economic and Growth Recovery Plan, ERGP document while calling on government to do more in creating sustainable investment opportunities for private sector to invest in.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Rand Merchant Bank’s 5th anniversary in Lagos, Uduanu said, “The key is for the private sector to engage more with the government. The private sector, investment banks and intermediaries should prepare projects that investors such as insurance and pension funds can be invested in.”

On pension funds being invested in infrastructure development, he said, “The pension fund operators are looking at forming a consortium to look at such investments because those are large-scale investments and such investments are usually beyond one pension fund operator. So we can work with some of the development finance institutions (DFI) to help prepare, teach, support, and organise these investments and then bring them to the market to make them investable.”