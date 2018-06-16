The other side of Babatunde Fashola

By Fred Iwenjora

Many followers of the activities of Former Lagos state Governor and current Federal Minister for Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola know him as a very brilliant lawyer

A SAN for that matter, he must have contributed enormously to the growth of the legal profession in Nigeria to be so recognized.

Many others also acclaim his creditable performance during his reign as Lagos state governor from 29 May 2007 to 29 May 2015.

Currently, workers at the federal ministry of power, works and housing which he superintends chorus on the new moral boost in the entire ministry since he assumed office just as Nigerian travelers have also commended him for renewed work on many federal roads.

However, a slight detour from the vociferous innuendos and partisanship created by varied political interests will expose the very private other side of the man which oozes with so much love for humanity and buttresses the words of Warren Buffet; “If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%” .

Such detour will also reveal the philanthropic nature, character and innermost essence of a true lover of his fellow man which would be naturally sacrosanct and devoid of subjective thoughts and feelings.

It is pointer that the former Lagos state has a heart of Gold and blows most part of his hard earnings in support of different kinds of worthy causes albeit discretely without screaming about it.

Close sources to his very private family say that in the past years, his birthday has usually been celebrated with visits to many homes of the rejects of the society.

There are many people to whom Fashola is the God that healeth including a journalist whom he never met before but supported to obtain urgently needed medical care and therefore remain alive today.

Even though he does his philanthropy with utmost anonymity across all strata of religion and tribe, beneficiaries of Fashola’s magnanimity to support indigent but brilliant students to further their education continue to sing to his praises.

A recent visit to Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, a home for terminally ill children and others with congenital birth problems in Surulere Lagos revealed what many believe is highest ranking act of philanthropy never compared to any other by the honorable minister.

It continues to touch the minds of those who have heard about it as well as the direct beneficiaries, the so called unwanted children forever even though they may never be able to talk or sing about it because of their lives’ unfortunate condition .

These beneficiaries see Fashola as a father who cares, provides and always wants to know about their welfare.

Newsmakers investigation revealed that Fashola’s interest in Hearts of Gold started when he paid a sudden visit to the home to mark one of his birthday events. The reputation of the home had gone viral.

Hearts of Gold was set up by a former Commonwealth cultural staff Laja Adedoyin who was appalled by the absence of such homes and facilities in Nigeria even when such children abound. Fashola was said to have been amazed by the show of love and had sworn to himself with a resolve to continue to support the home which originally was located on Adedoyin’s private residence on Adebola street, Surulere converted into hostels for these children.

We gathered that he was moved to tears on that visit and in agreement with his wife Abimbola continued to send emissaries to the home, discussing its needs with a resolve to continue to support the home as best as he could and has never looked back.

His first task was to raise funds secretly through his numerous friends to build an internationally designed ultra modern facility to accommodate these children.

Second was to accept to be called Big Daddy at Hearts of Gold and a resolve to be there for them at all times.

On his next birthday, he sent out an invitation to the Founder and the children to a reception at a venue somewhere on the famous Alhaji Masha street and shocked them with the presentation of a new home built according to world class specification.

In a chat with Adedoyin “ I have never been so shocked in my life like I was on that day that Fashola presented the new home to us. I had no inkling that he had such in mind. He is the big daddy for all of us here and we will never stop being grateful to him. The children may never be able to thank him due to their condition but God knows they are grateful. Governor Ambode has also joined in the show of love to us”