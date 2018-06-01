Siakpere becomes PTI Registrar

The Governing Council of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has approved the promotion of Mr. Onobrorhie Clement Siakpere to the post of Registrar.

This was contained in a letter Ref. No. REG/HRD/SSP.570/35, signed by Mr. Isaac Fregene. It stated inter alia, that the Institute’s Governing Council at its 134th meeting approved the promotion of Mr. O.C. Siakpere to the rank of Director/ Registrar with effect from 11th May, 2018.

In a press release signed and sent by Brown A. Ukanefimoni, Deputy Director, Public Affairs to newsmen on Friday, it stated that until his appointment, Mr. Siakpere was the acting Registrar sequel to the retirement of the former Registrar, A.S.K. Tanimu.

The new Registrar, Mr. O.C. Siakpere holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Education/Mathematics from the University of Calabar, Cross River State in 1987; and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, in 1999.

Mr. Siakpere who has over 20 years experience in Management, is a fellow, Institute of Policy Management Development (fIPMD), fellow National Institute of Companies and Business Administration (fICBA).

He is also a Chartered member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Member, Society of Human Resources Management (MSHRM) and a Practitioner, Human Resources (HPRL), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management among other professional bodies.