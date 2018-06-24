I shunned N20m cancer surgery – Survivor

By Sam Eyoboka

A 2-DAY Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement biennial inter-denominational miracle crusade, held under the theme: “And the Enemies Submitted,” ended weekend with testimonies of deliverance and miracles and first timers given a unique opportunity to testify.

Several first timers were opportune to testify that they saw the General Overseer’s angel who had actually prompted them to attend the service, confirming Pastor Lazarus Muoka’s earlier proclamation that the Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement was God’s revelation to the nations of the world.

“The happenings in the church are ordained by God of the church on top of the mountain,” he had stated, declaring that “your enemies may be fighting you because you do not know the Lord, but God has anointed me to proclaim victory for you. I am here to break the yokes of the enemy.”

Worshippers testified to how God turned around their miseries and took away their raproaches ranging from paralysis, deafness, bareness, stroke, spinal cord injury, insanity, and other afflictions through the prayers and deliverance exercises offered by the GO, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Among the various deliverances included a cancer patient already billed for surgery that would have cost N20 million, but who received instant healing with her pains disappearing, as well as an ardent hemp smoker and drunkard who quit smoking and drinking after hearing the ministrations at the crusade.

Mr. David Odeh, who God delivered from 34 years of arthritis testified how he had suffered but later received healing and several others who were healed of various ailments including 25 years of a deaf and dumb, 16 years bareness and 27 years of paralysis.

Earlier, Pastor Muoka explained that the crusade was the manifestation of God’s mandate to the church not to allow enemies to torment those who believe and trust in Him

He noted that since the enemies of man fail to rest, there was need to continually fight Satan through fervent prayers, so that Satan would not succeed in his mission to conquer the children of God.

“As the enemies of man who are responsible for the killings, kidnapping and various violent crises in Nigeria continue in their acts, we will always fight them through this programme which comes up every two years. They will submit”, he said.

“Fortunately”, he said, “the enemy who has been walking around like a roaring lion, seeking for whom to devour has submitted. Also, the enemies of Nigeria as a nation submitted during the programme. Meanwhile, we will continue to pray and cast off the devil.”

“The programme handled the affairs, iniquities and perilous times of Nigerians and the entire world which are the results of the end-time prophesy. So, our enemies have submitted,” he noted.