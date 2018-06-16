Shorunmu plays down Eagles goalkeeping concern

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Ike Anubi Shorunmu has posited to Sport Vanguard that Super Eagles should work as a unit to make up for lapses in some departments of the team during the World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles will today take a bite at Croatia in a group D clash. Amidst concerns by Nigerians over the team’s goalkeeping lapses as a result of inexperience on the part of the three goalkeepers, Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, Shorunmu noted its now a case of no retreat, no surrender, insisting the team’s only option is to stick and work together in order to cover up any lapses.

“At this point, there is nothing one can do about it”, starts the former Besiktas of Turkey goaltender.

“ No team is ever 100% ready going into any competition.

“No team is also without issues and Super Eagles cannot be an exception.

“ Yes, the goalkeeping department has issues which bothers on experience.

“But there will always be a way out. And I believe if the entire team can stick together, if all the other components, I mean departments can function together, things will go well for the team in Russia”.

Iceland and Argentina are other Super Eagles group D opponents.

Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup will be Super Eagles sixth appearance in the tournament following previous participations in USA 1994, France 1998, Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 editions.