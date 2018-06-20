Shoptomydoor promises 100% refund on customer goods

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Shoptomydoor, an online retailer, into import and export has promised 100 per cent, 24 hours refund if anything happens to customer’s good(s) in their care.

The President/Chief Executive Officer, Nduka Udeh, made this promise in Lagos when the online company partnered ABC Transport Company West Africa for easier logistics and movement of imported and exported goods.

He said: “This is a partnership with ABC and what we are doing with ABC is to be closer to our customers in the vicinity. By establishing more locations, we feel people will get to know us. You know export is in huge demand in Nigeria, so we decided to open shop at ABC terminal here in Festac.

“When it comes to shipping, the policies we have guarantees almost 100 per cent certainty that you will be caught if you want to make a fraudulent shipment through us.”

He went on to say that Shoptomydoor is exploring international commerce by providing an avenue for Nigerians to shop from any store in the USA, UK and China that ordinarily will not ship to Nigeria.

Udeh also lamented that Nigeria is not utilising the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA, which other countries in Africa are enjoying.

Speaking, Mike Ndu, Head, Administration, ABC said that the partnership between both companies is a symbiotic one that will favour both parties and businesses.

He said: “Nigerians can count on us; we have been in this business for 25 years. We have the capacity and capabilities to run the logistic business in Nigeria.”