Shocker! Over 1000 Youths besiege Ekiti council secretariat in search of jobs from Fayose

On 2:38 pm

Thousands of unemployed youths from Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti on Tuesday trooped to the council headquarters to obtain the state government’s  employment forms.

The News Agency of  Nigeria  (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ayo Fayose  had on June 11 announced his administration’s readiness to employ 2,000  workers into the state’s civil service.

Fayose had directed that the employment forms  be issued to interested individuals  free  at the 16 local government  secretariats  between Tuesday and  Friday.

A NAN correspondent,  who visited the Ikole council headquarters, reports  that unemployed youths  had besieged the local government  secretariat  in the early hours of  Tuesday.

A 28-year-old applicant, Toyin Omotinya,  said he graduated  five years ago but had been searching for a job.

“I am an HND holder of Accountancy having graduated  five years ago.

” I have written so many  applications and I am  presently surviving from the stipend  I receive  from the little farm work that I do.

” When I heard about the state government’s employment offer, I came here  to try my luck again,” the applicant said.

Another applicant, Olubunmi Ayodele, who lamented the high level of unemployment in the country,  said he was at the council secretariat to simply try his luck.

” Whenever I hear there is a vacancy anywhere, I  try my luck; that is why I am here today,’’ he said.

NAN reports that as at the time of filing this report, the applicants were still waiting for the arrival of the forms from  Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. (NAN)


