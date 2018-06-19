Shocker! Over 1000 Youths besiege Ekiti council secretariat in search of jobs from Fayose

Thousands of unemployed youths from Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti on Tuesday trooped to the council headquarters to obtain the state government’s employment forms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ayo Fayose had on June 11 announced his administration’s readiness to employ 2,000 workers into the state’s civil service.

Fayose had directed that the employment forms be issued to interested individuals free at the 16 local government secretariats between Tuesday and Friday.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the Ikole council headquarters, reports that unemployed youths had besieged the local government secretariat in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 28-year-old applicant, Toyin Omotinya, said he graduated five years ago but had been searching for a job.

“I am an HND holder of Accountancy having graduated five years ago.

” I have written so many applications and I am presently surviving from the stipend I receive from the little farm work that I do.

” When I heard about the state government’s employment offer, I came here to try my luck again,” the applicant said.

Another applicant, Olubunmi Ayodele, who lamented the high level of unemployment in the country, said he was at the council secretariat to simply try his luck.

” Whenever I hear there is a vacancy anywhere, I try my luck; that is why I am here today,’’ he said.

NAN reports that as at the time of filing this report, the applicants were still waiting for the arrival of the forms from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. (NAN)