Seyi Tinubu launches STEP initiative to empower millennial tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu, the serial Entrepreneur and founder of leading digital outdoor advertising company, Loatsadpromomedia, is launching his new CSR initiative aimed at providing seed funding and mentorship to some of Nigeria’s brightest tech entrepreneurs.

The Step initiative which is under the umbrella of the Noella Foundation, a non-profit focused on providing skills development and training, funding and mentorship to Nigeria’s youth to empower them to create sustainable businesses that will transform the future of Nigeria, is focused on finding the next million dollar idea that will not only provide employment for Nigeria’s youth but also encourage a culture of innovation in Nigeria’s growing unemployed youth population.

STEP, which is short for, the Seyi Tinubu Empowerment Project, seeks to provide peer-to-peer mentorship as well as seed funding of up to

N5 million to young tech entrepreneurs who have credible businesses that will solve real life issues in Nigeria and add value to the economy.

To take part in the initiative, qualifying candidates are encouraged to follow the link below:

Do you have an existing Tech Business or Idea? Get a Chance to Pitch your way to 5Million Naira to support your business or Start Up.

Register now for the SEYI TINUBU EMPOWERMENT PROJECT (STEP)

Registration link: http://bit.ly/2Ji6Gck

Registration Ends 12th June 2018

Screening Date: 14th June 2018

Stage 1: Invitation for Screening

Stage 2: Shortlisting of top 40 businesses/idea

Stage 3: Shortlisting of top 10 Finalists to pitch for 5million Naira at the Grand Finale.

Grand Finale: 26th June at Oriental Hotel Lagos

Info: 07032218486, 0803 219 7169